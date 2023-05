Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Colucci & Gallaher on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Tonawanda, New York, and other defendants to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Feroleto Law on behalf of Eric C. Martin, who alleges that Tonawanda police officers wrongfully arrested and used excessive force on him. The case is 1:23-cv-00419, Martin v. Town of Tonawanda et al.

Government

May 11, 2023, 3:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Eric C Martin

defendants

Speedway LLC

Brian Valint

Mark Muscoreil

Town Clerk Town of Tonawanda

Town of Tonawanda Police Department

defendant counsels

Colucci & Gallaher, P.C.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation