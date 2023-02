Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw and Stoll Keenon Ogden on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Elevance Health to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Zoppoth Law Firm on behalf of an employee claiming age bias and retaliation. The case is 3:23-cv-00006, Martin v. The Elevance Health Companies, Inc.

Health Care

February 08, 2023, 3:01 PM