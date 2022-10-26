New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Sephora was hit with a digital privacy class action Sunday in California Eastern District Court alleging that the company surreptitiously captures transcripts of online chat conversations and mines them for personal data. The complaint, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, contends that the alleged conduct violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01355, Martin v. Sephora USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 26, 2022, 5:32 AM