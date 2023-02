New Suit - ERISA

General Electric and Sedgwick Claims Management were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Jeffrey E. Dahl on behalf of Shantyry Martin, who challenges the denial of long-term disability coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00169, Martin v. Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. et al.