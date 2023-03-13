New Suit

Ice Miller filed a negligence lawsuit Monday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of Ma-Ryssa Martin. The complaint names SCI Indiana Funeral Services, doing business as Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Services, for allegedly mishandling the cremated remains belonging to the plaintiff’s deceased mother. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00440, Martin v. SCI Indiana Funeral Services, Inc., d/b/a Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Services.

Indiana

March 13, 2023, 5:53 PM