New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Samsung was hit with a false advertising class action on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe, accuses the defendant of misrepresenting the speed, performance and battery life of its Samsung Galaxy devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01607, Martin v. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. et al.