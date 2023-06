Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against the Public Library of Science to the Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by the Employment Law Center on behalf of the former chief people & equity officer who is alleging disability discrimination. The case is 8:23-cv-01475, Martin v. Public Library of Science.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 01, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristina Martin

Plaintiffs

Employment Law Center Of Maryland

defendants

Public Library of Science

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA