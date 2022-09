New Suit - Product Liability

Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The court case, over an allegedly faulty Polaris utility terrain vehicle, was brought by Stanley, Kurtz & Collins and the Law Offices of Eric B. Foust on behalf of Zachary Tyler Martin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00322, Martin v. Polaris Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 15, 2022, 5:56 PM