New Suit - Shareholder

Greenspoon Marder filed a lawsuit against Paradise Marine LLC, Perkins Development Group Inc. and Richard G. Perkins Jr. on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, brought on behalf of Gregory C. Martin, accuses Perkins of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into purchasing a $1 million half-interest in his company Paradise Marine and then shutting the plaintiff out of the business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80948, Martin v. Perkins et al.

Florida

June 21, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Gregory C. Martin

Plaintiffs

Greenspoon Marder

defendants

ABC Corps 1-10

John Does 1-10

Paradise Marine, LLC

Perkins Development Group, Inc.

Richard G. Perkins

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct