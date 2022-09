Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against McGee Co. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination based on sexual orientation, was filed by Scott Law Firm on behalf of Jermaine Martin. The case is 3:22-cv-02158, Martin v. McGee Company.

Automotive

September 28, 2022, 7:32 PM