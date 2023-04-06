Who Got The Work

Hall Booth Smith associate Jacob O'Neal has entered an appearance for LP Atlanta LLC doing business as Signature HealthCARE of Buckhead in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged disability discrimination, was filed Feb. 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Scott Employment Law on behalf of a former Signature HealthCARE employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen, is 1:23-cv-00764, Martin v. LP Atlanta, LLC.

Health Care

April 06, 2023, 10:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Derrick Martin

Plaintiffs

Scott Employment Law

Scott Employment Law, P.C.

defendants

LP Atlanta, LLC

defendant counsels

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA