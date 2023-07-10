Who Got The Work

Jin S. Shin of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Inspire Closing Services of Texas in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed May 25 in Texas Northern District Court by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of a former employee who claims he was terminated while on medical leave for cancer treatment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, is 1:23-cv-00122, Martin v. Inspire Closing Services of Texas, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

July 10, 2023, 4:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Lee D. Martin

Plaintiffs

Kilgore Kilgore

defendants

Inspire Closing Services of Texas, LLC

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA