Jin S. Shin of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Inspire Closing Services of Texas in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed May 25 in Texas Northern District Court by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of a former employee who claims he was terminated while on medical leave for cancer treatment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, is 1:23-cv-00122, Martin v. Inspire Closing Services of Texas, LLC.
Banking & Financial Services
July 10, 2023, 4:27 AM