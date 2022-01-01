New Suit - Securities

Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, and its top officials were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court in relation to the safety and salability of Abbott's infant formula. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and other counsel on behalf of Leon Martin, accuses the defendants of making false statements concerning 'unsanitary' conditions at Abbott's Sturgis facility that led to the facility closing in early 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05513, Martin v. Ford et al.