New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Foot Locker was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of preserving, sharing and data-mining online chat transcripts in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00319, Martin v. Foot Locker Retail Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 23, 2023, 2:52 PM