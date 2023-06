Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Field Asset Services, Xome Field Services and Cyprexx Services to California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Shah and Olivier & Schreiber on behalf of Joseph Martin, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of misclassifying janitors and maintenance workers as independent contractors. The case is 2:23-cv-01119, Martin v. Field Asset Services Inc. et al.

Real Estate

June 13, 2023, 2:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Martin

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination