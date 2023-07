Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan & Akins on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against American Airlines Group and Envoy Air Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Steinger, Greene & Feiner on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was injured when left alone for hours in a wheelchair at the U.S. Customs checkpoint at Miami International Airport. The case is 1:23-cv-22817, Martin v. Envoy Air, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 28, 2023, 10:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Mayda Martin

Plaintiffs

Steinger, Greene And Feiner, P.A.

defendants

American Airlines, Inc.

Envoy Air, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan & Akins, PLLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims