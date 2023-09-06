Latham & Watkins partner Kegan A. Brown has entered an appearance for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., its CEO Vimal Mehta and CFO Richard Steinhart in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed July 7 in Connecticut District Court by Hurwitz Sagarin Slossberg & Knuff; Glancy Peongay & Murray; and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, accuses the defendants of making false material misstatements about BioXcel's business, prospects and operations, in particular its Alzheimer's breakthrough therapy drug, BXCL501. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala, is 3:23-cv-00915, Martin v. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
September 06, 2023, 8:55 AM