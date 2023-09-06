Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Kegan A. Brown has entered an appearance for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., its CEO Vimal Mehta and CFO Richard Steinhart in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed July 7 in Connecticut District Court by Hurwitz Sagarin Slossberg & Knuff; Glancy Peongay & Murray; and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, accuses the defendants of making false material misstatements about BioXcel's business, prospects and operations, in particular its Alzheimer's breakthrough therapy drug, BXCL501. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala, is 3:23-cv-00915, Martin v. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 06, 2023, 8:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Kevin S. Goeta-Kreisler

Katelyn Martin

Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System

Ron Huddleston

Plaintiffs

Hurwitz Sagarin Slossberg & Knuff, LLC

Izard, Kindall & Raabe, Llp-Ct

Izard Kindall & Raabe

Mott Zezula LLC

defendants

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

Richard Steinhart

Vimal Mehta

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws