Who Got The Work

Jeffrey S. Nowak, Shanthi V. Gaur and Jenee Gaskin of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend Barry Callebaut U.S.A. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed Dec. 6 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Offices Of Fitzgerald Bramwell on behalf of Davetta Martin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:22-cv-06840, Martin v. Barry Callebaut U.S.A. LLC.

Illinois

January 21, 2023, 10:27 AM