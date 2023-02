New Suit - Employment

Alabama Great Southern Railroad and Norfolk Southern were slapped with an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher & Goldfarb and Burge & Burge on behalf of Charles C. Martin III. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00167, Martin v. Alabama Great Southern Railroad Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 09, 2023, 7:51 PM