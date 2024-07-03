Martin Shkreli Slapped With Trade Secret Misappropriation La...

News From Law.com

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is no stranger to controversy, and the latest involves a one-of-a-kind album from legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and a trade secret misappropriation lawsuit for his recent online streaming activity. 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,' a 31-track album not intended for mass production, was purchased by Shkreli at an auction for $2 million in September 2015, making it the most expensive musical work ever sold. When Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud in 2017, he was required to forfeit certain assets, including the album, and digital art collective PleasrDAO later purchased it for over $4.7 million. However, after being released from prison in May 2022, Shkreli made it known that he had retained digital copies, and publicly disseminated the album via social media and other platforms. PleasrDAO, represented by Reed Smith, filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleging that Shkreli’s livestreaming activities constituted misappropriation of trade secrets and diminished its value. Shkreli earned his derogatory 'Pharma Bro' moniker after he acquired the rights to Daraprim, a life-saving drug used to treat AIDS, and raised the price from $13.50 per pill to $750.

July 03, 2024, 4:09 PM