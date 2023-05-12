Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Subaru of America to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Manning, Leaver, Bruder & Berberich on behalf of Subaru of Ontario. The suit alleges that the defendant breached a dealer contract with the plaintiff by changing its allocation practices and facility standards. The case is 5:23-cv-00853, Martin Saturn of Ontario, Inc., a Delaware corporation dba Subaru of Ontario v. Subaru of America, Inc., a New Jersey corporation.

Automotive

May 12, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Martin Saturn of Ontario, Inc., a Delaware corporation dba Subaru of Ontario

defendants

Subaru of America, Inc., a New Jersey corporation

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract