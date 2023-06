New Suit - Contract

Martin Marietta Materials, a building materials supplier, sued Eastern Asphalt Products Friday in West Virginia Southern District Court over alleged breach-of-contract claims. The lawsuit seeks $73,750 plus interest from Eastern Asphalt for alleged unpaid invoices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00428, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. v. Eastern Asphalt Products, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 09, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

defendants

Eastern Asphalt Products, LLC

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute