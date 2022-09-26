New Suit - Contract

Martin Marietta Materials, a building materials supplier, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Coastal Bridge Company on Monday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Johnson Yacoubian & Paysse, accuses the defendant of violating a settlement agreement which the parties entered to resolve Martin Marietta's claims of unpaid invoices for crushed stone. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00678, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. v. Coastal Bridge Co. LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 26, 2022, 7:46 PM