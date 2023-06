Removed To Federal Court

Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against ACE American Insurance to North Carolina Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint was filed by Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of Martin Marietta Materials, which accuses ACE of unilaterally settling an underlying employee injury lawsuit without consent. The case is 5:23-cv-00313, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. v. Ace American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

defendants

Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Ace American Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute