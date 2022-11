News From Law.com

Martin Hoshino, the policy and budget wonk who has served as the top administrator of California's judiciary since 2014, announced Tuesday that he will retire. Hoshino's departure coincides with that of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, giving the incoming chief justice, Patricia Guerrero, the opportunity to select the next executive who will oversee the judicial branch's sprawling bureaucracy.

California

November 29, 2022, 1:56 PM