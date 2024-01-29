Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Locke Lord; Husch Blackwell; Maynard Nexsen; and Dunham LLP have entered appearances for the Texas Association of Realtors, major real estate firms and regional listing platforms in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed Dec. 14 in Texas Eastern District Court by Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann; Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and the Pettit Law Firm, accuses the defendants of conspiring to enforce anti-competitive restraints in the residential real estate sector that force sellers to pay inflated commissions in connection with the sale of their homes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-01104, Martin, et al., v. Texas Association of Realtors, Inc., et al.

Texas

January 29, 2024, 10:18 AM

Adelaida Matta

Julie Martin

Mark Adams

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer

Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst, LLP

Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst Llp - Dallas

The Pettit Law Firm

The Pettit Law Firm - Dallas

Aba Management, L.L.C.

Abre Capital LLC

Atc Metro Properties, Inc.

ATX Wir LLC

Austin Board of Realtors

Austin/Central Texas Realty Information Service

Central Texas Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

Citiquest Properties, Inc.

Dmtx, LLC

Dsjmm, LLC

Ebby Halliday Real Estate, LLC

Fathom Realty, LLC

Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors, Inc.

Four Rivers Association of Realtors, Inc.

Grace Realty Group LLC

Greater El Paso Association of Realtors

Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors, Inc.

Greenwood King Properties II, Inc.

Hexagon Group, LLC

Heyl Group Holdings LLC

Homeservices of America, Inc.

Houston Association of Realtors, Inc.

Houston Realtors Information Service, Inc.

JP Piccinini Real Estate Services, LLC

Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Keller Willis San Antonio, Inc.

Mark Anthony Dimas

Metrotex Association of Realtors, Inc.

Mjhm LLC

Moreland Properties, Inc.

North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc.

Penfed Realty, LLC

Real Agent LLC

Realty Austin, LLC

Rft Enterprises, Inc.

San Antonio Board of Realtors, Inc.

San Antonio Legacy Group, LLC

Side, Inc.

Square MB, LLC

Team Burns, LLC

Temple-Belton Board of Realtors, Inc.

Texas Association of Realtors, Inc.

The Dave Perry-Miller Company

The Loken Group, Inc.

The Michael Group LLC

Turner Mangum LLC

Victoria Area Association of Realtors, Inc.

Williamson County Association of Realtors, Inc.

Macgill PC

Foley & Lardner

Almanza, Blackburn, Dickie & Mitchell LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Babb, Reed & Leak, PLLC

Brown Fox PLLC

Brown Fox, PLLC

Brown Fox Pllc - Dallas

Thompson Coburn

Bryan Cave Leigton Paisner Llp - Kansas City

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Emilee Hargis

Bryan Cave

Vinson & Elkins

Jackson Walker

DLA Piper

Locke Lord

Maynard Nexsen

Maynard Nexsen, P.C.

Maynard Nexsen PC

Holland & Knight

Johnson Friedman Law Group PLLC

Gauntt Koen Binney & Kidd L L P

Haynes and Boone

Savrick Schumann Johnson Mcgarr Kaminski & Shirley

Vedder Price

Calhoun Bhella & Sechrest Llp - Dallas

Dunham LLP

Crowell & Moring

ArentFox Schiff

Potter Minton

Greenberg Traurig

Reed Smith

Husch Blackwell

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations