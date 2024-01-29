Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Locke Lord; Husch Blackwell; Maynard Nexsen; and Dunham LLP have entered appearances for the Texas Association of Realtors, major real estate firms and regional listing platforms in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed Dec. 14 in Texas Eastern District Court by Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann; Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and the Pettit Law Firm, accuses the defendants of conspiring to enforce anti-competitive restraints in the residential real estate sector that force sellers to pay inflated commissions in connection with the sale of their homes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-01104, Martin, et al., v. Texas Association of Realtors, Inc., et al.
Texas
January 29, 2024, 10:18 AM
Plaintiffs
- Adelaida Matta
- Julie Martin
- Mark Adams
Plaintiffs
- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer
- Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst, LLP
- Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst Llp - Dallas
- The Pettit Law Firm
- The Pettit Law Firm - Dallas
defendants
- Aba Management, L.L.C.
- Abre Capital LLC
- Atc Metro Properties, Inc.
- ATX Wir LLC
- Austin Board of Realtors
- Austin/Central Texas Realty Information Service
- Central Texas Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
- Citiquest Properties, Inc.
- Dmtx, LLC
- Dsjmm, LLC
- Ebby Halliday Real Estate, LLC
- Fathom Realty, LLC
- Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Four Rivers Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Grace Realty Group LLC
- Greater El Paso Association of Realtors
- Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Greenwood King Properties II, Inc.
- Hexagon Group, LLC
- Heyl Group Holdings LLC
- Homeservices of America, Inc.
- Houston Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Houston Realtors Information Service, Inc.
- JP Piccinini Real Estate Services, LLC
- Keller Williams Realty, Inc.
- Keller Willis San Antonio, Inc.
- Mark Anthony Dimas
- Metrotex Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Mjhm LLC
- Moreland Properties, Inc.
- North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc.
- Penfed Realty, LLC
- Real Agent LLC
- Realty Austin, LLC
- Rft Enterprises, Inc.
- San Antonio Board of Realtors, Inc.
- San Antonio Legacy Group, LLC
- Side, Inc.
- Square MB, LLC
- Team Burns, LLC
- Temple-Belton Board of Realtors, Inc.
- Texas Association of Realtors, Inc.
- The Dave Perry-Miller Company
- The Loken Group, Inc.
- The Michael Group LLC
- Turner Mangum LLC
- Victoria Area Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Williamson County Association of Realtors, Inc.
defendant counsels
- Macgill PC
- Foley & Lardner
- Almanza, Blackburn, Dickie & Mitchell LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Babb, Reed & Leak, PLLC
- Brown Fox PLLC
- Brown Fox, PLLC
- Brown Fox Pllc - Dallas
- Thompson Coburn
- Bryan Cave Leigton Paisner Llp - Kansas City
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
- Emilee Hargis
- Bryan Cave
- Vinson & Elkins
- Jackson Walker
- DLA Piper
- Locke Lord
- Maynard Nexsen
- Maynard Nexsen, P.C.
- Maynard Nexsen PC
- Holland & Knight
- Johnson Friedman Law Group PLLC
- Gauntt Koen Binney & Kidd L L P
- Haynes and Boone
- Savrick Schumann Johnson Mcgarr Kaminski & Shirley
- Vedder Price
- Calhoun Bhella & Sechrest Llp - Dallas
- Dunham LLP
- Crowell & Moring
- ArentFox Schiff
- Potter Minton
- Greenberg Traurig
- Reed Smith
- Husch Blackwell
- Spencer Fane
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations