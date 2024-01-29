Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Locke Lord; Husch Blackwell; Maynard Nexsen; and Dunham LLP have entered appearances for the Texas Association of Realtors, major real estate firms and regional listing platforms in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed Dec. 14 in Texas Eastern District Court by Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann; Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and the Pettit Law Firm, accuses the defendants of conspiring to enforce anti-competitive restraints in the residential real estate sector that force sellers to pay inflated commissions in connection with the sale of their homes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-01104, Martin, et al., v. Texas Association of Realtors, Inc., et al.

Texas

January 29, 2024, 10:18 AM

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations