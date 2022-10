New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a data breach class action Thursday in West Virginia Southern District Court against Physician's Business Office Inc. The suit, which arises from an April 2022 data breach, was brought on behalf of patients who claim their personal information and the status of their medical benefits were compromised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00493, Martin et al v. Physician's Business Office, Inc.

