New Suit - Medicare Secondary Payer Act

UnitedHealth Group and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra were sued Friday in Arizona District Court by the surviving family members of Bradford Martin, deceased. The suit, backed by attorneys McNamara Law Firm, claims that UnitedHealth's Optum subsidiary has improperly asserted a lien against the plaintiffs' settlement in a medical malpractice suit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00010, Martin et al v. Optum Clinics Holdings Incorporated et al.