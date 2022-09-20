New Suit - Class Action

KeyCorp, a Fortune 500 financial services company, and technology vendor Overby-Seawell Co. were hit with a data breach class action Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit pertains to a 2022 security breach of Overby-Seawell that allegedly exposed personal data of KeyBank customers, including mortgage account information, phone numbers and partial Social Security numbers. Scott + Scott and the Law Office of Alfred G. Yates Jr. filed the suit on behalf of a class of impacted individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01346, Martin et al v. Keybank National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 20, 2022, 6:08 PM