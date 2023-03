Removed To Federal Court

Friday, Eldredge & Clark on Tuesday removed a data breach class action against Howard Memorial Hospital to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Carney, Bates & Pulliam and Lynch Carpenter LLP, contends that the defendant failed to protect the private health information and personal identifying information of patients and employees. The case is 4:23-cv-04030, Martin et al v. Garza et al.

Health Care

March 07, 2023, 4:05 PM