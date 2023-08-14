Who Got The Work

Sullivan & Cromwell has entered an appearance for members of Wells Fargo's board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 18 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Allotta Farley, alleges that shareholders have been damaged by a series of recent scandals involving the bank, including non-compliance with consent orders, unlawful car and home repos and systemic 'fake diversity interviews.' Defendants are also represented by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Debevoise & Plimpton; Munger, Tolles & Olson; Shearman & Sterling; amd Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-03564, Martin et al v. Black et al.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

