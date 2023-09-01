Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Munger, Tolles & Olson; Willkie Farr & Gallagher; Swanson & McNamara and other defense firms have stepped in to defend Wells Fargo and members of its board of directors, respectively, in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed July 18 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Allotta Farley, alleges that shareholders have been damaged by a series of recent scandals involving the bank, including non-compliance with consent orders, unlawful car and home repos and systemic 'fake diversity interviews.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 3:23-cv-03564, Martin et al v. Black et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 01, 2023, 8:39 AM

