Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Munger, Tolles & Olson; Willkie Farr & Gallagher; Swanson & McNamara and other defense firms have stepped in to defend Wells Fargo and members of its board of directors, respectively, in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed July 18 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Allotta Farley, alleges that shareholders have been damaged by a series of recent scandals involving the bank, including non-compliance with consent orders, unlawful car and home repos and systemic 'fake diversity interviews.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 3:23-cv-03564, Martin et al v. Black et al.
Banking & Financial Services
September 01, 2023, 8:39 AM
Plaintiffs
- City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension System
- Dan Findley
- John E. Sickle, Jr.
- John R. Sindyla
- Thomas E. Martin
- Timothy L. Miller
- Todd Alishusky
Plaintiffs
- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check
defendants
- Wells Fargo & Company
- C. Allen Parker
- Cecelia G. Morken
- Celeste A. Clark
- Charles H. Noski
- Charles W. Scharf
- Derek A. Flowers
- Donald M. James
- Elizabeth A. Duke
- Felicia F. Norwood
- John R. Shrewsberry
- Juan A. Pujadas
- Maria R. Morris
- Mark A. Chancy
- Michael P. Santomassimo
- Muneera S. Carr
- Richard B. Payne, Jr.
- Richard K. Davis
- Ronald L. Sargent
- Scott E. Powell
- Steven D. Black
- Suzanne M. Vautrinot
- Theodore F. Craver, Jr.
- Timothy J. Sloan
- Wayne M. Hewett
defendant counsels
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher
- Sullivan & Cromwell
- Shearman & Sterling
- Munger, Tolles & Olson
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
- Swanson & Mcnamara LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton
nature of claim: 160/for securities claims