Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Munger, Tolles & Olson; Willkie Farr & Gallagher; Swanson & McNamara and other defense firms have stepped in to defend Wells Fargo and members of its board of directors, respectively, in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed July 18 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Allotta Farley, alleges that shareholders have been damaged by a series of recent scandals involving the bank, including non-compliance with consent orders, unlawful car and home repos and systemic 'fake diversity interviews.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 3:23-cv-03564, Martin et al v. Black et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 01, 2023, 8:39 AM

Plaintiffs

City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension System

Dan Findley

John E. Sickle, Jr.

John R. Sindyla

Thomas E. Martin

Timothy L. Miller

Todd Alishusky

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check

defendants

Wells Fargo & Company

C. Allen Parker

Cecelia G. Morken

Celeste A. Clark

Charles H. Noski

Charles W. Scharf

Derek A. Flowers

Donald M. James

Elizabeth A. Duke

Felicia F. Norwood

John R. Shrewsberry

Juan A. Pujadas

Maria R. Morris

Mark A. Chancy

Michael P. Santomassimo

Muneera S. Carr

Richard B. Payne, Jr.

Richard K. Davis

Ronald L. Sargent

Scott E. Powell

Steven D. Black

Suzanne M. Vautrinot

Theodore F. Craver, Jr.

Timothy J. Sloan

Wayne M. Hewett

defendant counsels

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Sullivan & Cromwell

Shearman & Sterling

Munger, Tolles & Olson

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Swanson & Mcnamara LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims