New Suit - Securities
Wells Fargo and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Allotta Farley, alleges that shareholders have been damaged by a series of recent scandals involving the bank, including non-compliance with consent orders, unlawful car and home repos and systemic 'fake diversity interviews.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03564, Martin et al. v. Black et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 18, 2023, 8:03 PM
Plaintiffs
- Dan Findley
- John E. Sickle, Jr.
- John R. Sindyla
- Thomas E. Martin
- Timothy L. Miller
- Todd Alishusky
Plaintiffs
- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
defendants
- Wells Fargo & Company
- C. Allen Parker
- Cecelia G. Morken
- Celeste A. Clark
- Charles H. Noski
- Charles W. Scharf
- Derek A. Flowers
- Donald M. James
- Elizabeth A. Duke
- Felicia F. Norwood
- John R. Shrewsberry
- Juan A. Pujadas
- Maria R. Morris
- Mark A. Chancy
- Michael P. Santomassimo
- Muneera S. Carr
- Richard B. Payne, Jr.
- Richard K. Davis
- Ronald L. Sargent
- Scott E. Powell
- Steven D. Black
- Suzanne M. Vautrinot
- Theodore F. Craver, Jr.
- Timothy J. Sloan
- Wayne M. Hewett
nature of claim: 160/for securities claims