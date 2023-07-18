New Suit - Securities

Wells Fargo and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Allotta Farley, alleges that shareholders have been damaged by a series of recent scandals involving the bank, including non-compliance with consent orders, unlawful car and home repos and systemic 'fake diversity interviews.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03564, Martin et al. v. Black et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 18, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Dan Findley

John E. Sickle, Jr.

John R. Sindyla

Thomas E. Martin

Timothy L. Miller

Todd Alishusky

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Wells Fargo & Company

C. Allen Parker

Cecelia G. Morken

Celeste A. Clark

Charles H. Noski

Charles W. Scharf

Derek A. Flowers

Donald M. James

Elizabeth A. Duke

Felicia F. Norwood

John R. Shrewsberry

Juan A. Pujadas

Maria R. Morris

Mark A. Chancy

Michael P. Santomassimo

Muneera S. Carr

Richard B. Payne, Jr.

Richard K. Davis

Ronald L. Sargent

Scott E. Powell

Steven D. Black

Suzanne M. Vautrinot

Theodore F. Craver, Jr.

Timothy J. Sloan

Wayne M. Hewett

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims