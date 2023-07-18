New Suit - Securities

Wells Fargo and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Allotta Farley, alleges that shareholders have been damaged by a series of recent scandals involving the bank, including non-compliance with consent orders, unlawful car and home repos and systemic 'fake diversity interviews.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03564, Martin et al. v. Black et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 18, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims