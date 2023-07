Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Dollar General and Garrett Shanebrook to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-00241, Martin-Casebeer-Fontenette v. Dollar General et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 13, 2023, 4:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Jackqueline R Martin-Casebeer-Fontenette

defendants

Dollar General

Garrett Shanebrook

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation