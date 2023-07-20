Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Leahy, Eisenberg & Fraenkel on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging cargo damage against Great Transport and other defendants to Wisconsin Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Dewitt LLP on behalf of Marten Transport Services. The case is 3:23-cv-00494, Marten Transport, Ltd et al v. Great Transport, Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 20, 2023, 7:24 PM
Plaintiffs
- Marten Transport Logistics, LLC
- Marten Transport Services, Ltd.
- Marten Transport, Ltd
Plaintiffs
- DeWitt Ross & Stevens
- Dewitt LLP
defendants
- Canopius US Insurance
- Great Transport, Inc.
- Palomar Specialty Insurance Company
- Swingtrans, LLC
defendant counsels
- Leahy, Eisenberg & Fraenkel, Ltd.
nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws