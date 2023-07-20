Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Leahy, Eisenberg & Fraenkel on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging cargo damage against Great Transport and other defendants to Wisconsin Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Dewitt LLP on behalf of Marten Transport Services. The case is 3:23-cv-00494, Marten Transport, Ltd et al v. Great Transport, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Marten Transport Logistics, LLC

Marten Transport Services, Ltd.

Marten Transport, Ltd

Plaintiffs

DeWitt Ross & Stevens

Dewitt LLP

defendants

Canopius US Insurance

Great Transport, Inc.

Palomar Specialty Insurance Company

Swingtrans, LLC

defendant counsels

Leahy, Eisenberg & Fraenkel, Ltd.

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws