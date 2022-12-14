New Suit - Trademark

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Cognac producer and seller Martell & Co. SA. The complaint pursues claims against OHB Inc. d/b/a Olde Hickory Brewery for marketing and selling a beer product using the 'Martel' mark which is confusingly similar and the phonetical equivalent to the 'Martell' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00667, Martell & Co. SA v. OHB, Inc. d/b/a Olde Hickory Brewery.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 14, 2022, 6:13 AM