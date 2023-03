New Suit

The U.S. Department of Labor and OSHA were sued on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer on behalf of Christian Marte, seeks records pertaining to a June 2018 incident involving Marte at a Madison Industries facility in Old Bridge, New Jersey. The case is 2:23-cv-01610, Marte v. United States Department of Labor et al.

Government

March 21, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Christian Marte

Plaintiffs

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

defendants

United States Department Of Labor

United States Occupational Safety And Health Administration

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act