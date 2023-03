Removed To Federal Court

Protect My Car Admin Services Inc., an extended auto warranty company, on Wednesday removed a telemarketing class action to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by the Consumer Protection Firm, claims that the defendant made unsolicited robocalls to class members in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Protect My Car is represented by Greenspoon Marder. The case is 8:23-cv-00704, Marshall v. Protect My Car Admin Services, Inc.

Florida

March 30, 2023, 5:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeremy Marshall

defendants

Protect My Car Admin Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenspoon Marder

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct