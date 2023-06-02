New Suit - Employment

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit in Minnesota District Court on Friday. The lawsuit was brought by DiCello Levitt, Ben Crump Law, a firm recognized for representing George Floyd's family and Johnson Becker LLC on behalf of Medtronic's former clinical field lead, a Black man who was allegedly subjected to workplace racial bias. The plaintiff contends that after a dispute during a surgical procedure, the district manager sent threatening messages to him including a picture of a cartoon depicting the cop with a knee on George Floyd's neck. Further, the plaintiff claims that after he departed from employment, several of the defendant's employees followed and took photos of him at his new job in an attempt to catch him violating his non-compete agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01649, Marshall v. Medtronic USA Inc.

June 02, 2023, 1:37 PM

Marcus Marshall

Johnson Becker, PLLC

Medtronic USA, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

