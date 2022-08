Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenbert Traurig on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Trimble Firm on behalf of Ricky Marshall. The case is 4:22-cv-02755, Marshall v. Medtronic, Inc.

Health Care

August 15, 2022, 2:59 PM