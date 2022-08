New Suit - Employment

JetBlue Airways was sued Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Lipsky Lowe LLP on behalf of Karli Marshall, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after reporting a post on an unofficial JetBlue flight attendant Facebook page for racial bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05211, Marshall v. JetBlue Airways Corporation.