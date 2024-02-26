Who Got The Work

Paul B. Trainor of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer has entered an appearance for Ismie Mutual Insurance Co. in a pending declaratory judgment lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 12 in South Carolina District Court by Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms and attorney Oana D. Johnson on behalf of Cameron L. Marshall, seeks to declare that the defendant's professional liability policy provides defense and indemnification coverage for an underlying professional negligence action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Norton, is 2:24-cv-00223, Marshall v. Ismie Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 26, 2024, 8:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Cameron L Marshall

Plaintiffs

Barnwell Whaley Patterson Helms

Oana D Johnson Attorney At Law

defendants

Ismie Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute