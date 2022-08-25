Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Archer & Greiner on Thursday removed a negligence lawsuit against George W. Hill Correctional Facility, Jessamine Healthcare and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Weisberg Law and Schafkopf Law on behalf of inmate Lamar Marshall, who allegedly suffered injuries from being forced to sleep on the concrete floor and having a broken cell door. The case is 2:22-cv-03416, Marshall v. Delaware County d/b/a George W. Hill Correctional Facility et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 25, 2022, 5:03 PM