New Suit - Consumer Class Action

General Motor, automotive safety supplier Autoliv, and airbag manufacturer ARC Automotive are facing a consumer class action in Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed on Tuesday by Wells & Associates, alleges that 2007-2010 Cadillac Escalade models are equipped with defective ARC airbag inflators that can rupture and dispel metal shrapnel during a crash. The suit is part of a string of similar cases accusing major carmakers of concealing the airbag defect and asserting that it has resulted in a diminution of value in the subject vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02637, Marshall v. Arc Automotive, Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 20, 2022, 7:16 PM