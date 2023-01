Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Boyd & Jenerette on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage arising from a storm, was filed by Schilling & Silvers on behalf of Atecia Marshall and Fabian Marshall. The case is 3:23-cv-00082, Marshall et al v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

January 24, 2023, 9:35 AM