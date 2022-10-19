Marshall Dennehey to Absorb Litigation Boutique by End of Mo...

News From Law.com

After 33 years of running his own firm, veteran civil defense lawyer John "Jack" Delany has opted to transition his practice to Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin by the end of this month. Delany Law is set to dissolve its business and close offices in Philadelphia and New Jersey by the end of October, as Delany and colleagues join the Philadelphia and Mount Laurel, New Jersey offices of Marshall Dennehey on Oct. 31. Marshall Dennehey is gaining five lawyers and a team of legal assistants out of the transaction.

