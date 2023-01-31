Marshall Dennehey Secures Defense Verdict in $24.1M Construc...

News From Law.com

A Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin attorney's push for a jury trial in a construction lawsuit paid off when a verdict on liability cleared the defendant from paying potentially millions of dollars in damages. John Delany III, a shareholder at Marshall Dennehey, said the case was a tough one to win. Dennehey acknowledged that he lost several motion fights leading up to trial and in court, faced formidable trial attorneys, but he said he was able to sway the jury with the help of visual aides.

Construction & Engineering

January 31, 2023, 3:29 PM