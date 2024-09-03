Marshall Dennehey Appoints New Pittsburgh Managing Attorney ...

News From Law.com

Marshall Dennehey has appointed Stuart Sostmann, co-chair of the firm's construction injury litigation practice and Pittsburgh casualty litigation supervisor, as its next Pittsburgh office managing attorney.Sostmann will be taking up the position from current managing attorney Scott Dunlop, who served in the position for the past 30 years and is set to retire at the end of 2024. Dunlop began the process of passing the torch to Sostmann last year, when Sostmann became assistant office managing attorney.

Insurance

September 03, 2024, 2:29 PM