Marshall Dennehey Announces New Casualty Practice Director |...

Insurance defense firm Marshall Dennehey has appointed two new leaders to its casualty department, the firm's largest practice group, beginning the transition process before current casualty director Howard Dwoskin is forced to resign from the position next year thanks to the firm's succession planning bylaws. Dwoskin's former assistant director Matthew Schorr and personal injury protection litigator Jeffrey Rapattoni will be taking over the positions of director and assistant director of the casualty department.

Insurance

December 12, 2023, 4:33 PM

