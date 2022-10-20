New Suit - Trade Secrets

Marsh & McLennan, a global real estate brokerage and consulting firm, sued four former Marsh employees Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Jackson Lewis, accuses the defendants of removing boxes of files from Marsh's Birmingham office and misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08920, Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC v. Williams, Jr. et al.

Insurance

